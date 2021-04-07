Kids and COVID-19 Vaccine: One Local Pediatric Doctor Weighs In

Pfizer’s latest announcement of its 100-percent efficacy related to the COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12 to 15, is a major step in vaccinating the youngest generation against the disease.

Dr. Jana Shaw is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at SUNY Upstate Medical University and she says that the latest news is a positive step in the right direction even though medical experts are still awaiting Pfizer’s full report and further data.

Locally, Upstate Medical University is making further progress about vaccinating some of the world’s youngest patients. On April 5th, the medical university started ‘Phase One,’ of one of the first Pfizer trials in the world to test children younger than age five.

“It is really important that we do include children in vaccine trials,” Dr. Shaw says. “Not only do we want to offer safe and effective vaccines but we want to make sure that we get vaccines that are tailored to children’s needs and ages.”

Upstate has historically taken the lead in vaccine development and clinical trials. Doing so can have significant impacts on the general health and well-being of Americans. These clinical trials, are no different, she adds.

“As long as we include vaccine testing in children and look for the proper dose that will illicit the best protection, we will have confidence that vaccines will work for children.”

