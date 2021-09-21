Kids And The COVID-19 Vaccine: Local Pediatrician Weighs In

Big news in the fight against COVId-19 as Pfizer announces its vaccine is safe for children ages five to 11. The company also says they’ll seek emergency-use authorization within weeks.

Lead Investigator and Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, Dr. Joseph Domachowske says the announcement is good news and comes at a time when many are looking to help protect younger generations against the virus.

“I expect the FDA to authorize use in five to 11 year olds by the end of the year,” he says. “It’s even possible that they will extend it down to six month olds by early next year if not the end of this year.”

Dr. Domachowske was among one of the first in the country to help conduct a study on children here in Central New York. Children were given a two-dose series three weeks apart, he said. Research shows that children showed robust antibody responses to the virus. Dr. Domachoswke adds that it’s the first step in the right direction when it comes to getting children vaccinated against COVID-19.

To learn more about the work that Dr. Domachowske and other medical professionals are doing in the fight against COVID-19 as well as the work that they do for children in our area, visit Upstate.edu/GCH.