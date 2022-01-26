Kids and the COVID-19 vaccine: One local pediatric expert weighs in

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 cases among U.S. children have reached the highest case count ever reported since the pandemic began. Nearly 9.5 million U.S. children, which is about one in 10 kids nationwide, have tested positive since March of 2020.

Experts say it’s critical that kids ages 5 and older be fully vaccinated for the best protection against serious hospitalization. However, 73 percent of children ages five to 11 have yet to receive even one does of the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Jana Shaw is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and she says that getting children vaccinated is our best defense against the disease.

Dr. Shaw adds that she’s seen firsthand what COVID-19 can do to children, and while not every child ends up in the hospital, there are serious ramifications to the disease.

“… covid is unpredictable and we don’t know which child will have no symptoms compared to the child who will have symptoms,” she says. “And because we have vaccines, it’s critical to make the safer choice and the safer choice is to get your child vaccinated.”

Dr. Shaw recommends that parents in search of more information regarding kids, omicron and vaccines stay informed by visiting the American Academy of Pediatrics at HealthyChildren.org.