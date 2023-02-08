(WSYR-TV) — 4-H is a youth development program of the Cornell Cooperative Extension. 4-H creates supportive learning environments in which both the youth and adults can reach their fullest potential as capable, competent, and caring citizens.

Recently 4-H had a 4 week cooking program with about 20 youths who participated. Today two of these kids, Faith and Isaac, joined us along with club coordinator Robin Bartholomew to show us some of the skills that they learned.

Enrollment to 4-H is open to anyone between the ages of 5 and 18, and parents are highly encouraged to be involved in any way possible.

To learn more about 4-H you can visit http://cceonondaga.org/4-h-youth or you can contact the 4-H office by emailing them at Onondaga4h@cornell.edu.