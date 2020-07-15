Kindergarten Fun With Girl Scouts of NY Penn Pathways

Calling all kindergartners. The Girl Scouts of New York Penn Pathways are launching a fun and free virtual series for young girls headed to school in the fall.

For four days, staff and volunteers will lead students on different aspects of learning via zoom. Girls are invited to connect with the same friends each week and learn about Girl Scouts and the fundamentals of kindergarten too.

The first day of programming will focus on literacy. Girls are invited to ‘launch into literacy’ and will learn to identify characters, setting and basic story lines. You can also enjoy story-time with the Girl Scouts too.

The program begins on Monday July 20th and runs through Thursday July 23 from 2-2:45pm each day. Registration is required and to learn more visit GSNYPenn.org.