(WSYR-TV) — Thanks to a vision from pharmacist Burt Orrin Kinney back in 1903, Kinney Drugs has been serving communities all over New York State. It was founded in Gouverneur and remains headquartered there. It is 100% employee-owned with 96 locations in New York and Vermont.

On Saturday, September 30, 2023 Kinney Drugs will celebrate its 120th anniversary with a customer appreciation party in all locations. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with refreshments, coupons, and specials. The event is free and open to the public.

