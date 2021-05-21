Kinney Drugs Taking the Sting Out of Vaccines with “Buzzy the Vaccine Bee”

Children 12 and up are now approved to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and if they’re not great with needles Kinney Drugs can help.

They’re rolling out Buzzy the Vaccine Bee a tool to aid in relieving the pain of an injection. The bumble bee-shaped device that will be available in all stores and delivers a vibrating sensation along with an ice pack as its “wings”.

Director of Patient Outcomes and Pharmacy Technology, Shannon Miller tells us between ice and vibration desensitizes the area of injection and disrupts the pain for a more comfortable experience. Miller mentions they’ve been using Buzzy for the past few flu seasons and can also be used on adults who also have a fear of needles.

For more information and to schedule a sting free shot you can visit KinneyDrugs.com.