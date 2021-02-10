Kiss Bad Breath Goodbye In Time For Valentine’s Day

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

If you want a serious smooch from your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day, America’s Bad Breath Doctor says you should give your loved one a bouquet of berries.

Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries may not be the flavors of love we’re all hoping for, but Dr. Harold Katz says they can really help fight bad breath. Drinking plenty of water, avoiding sugar and staying away from sweets are also key ways to tackle bad breath, he adds.

Dr. Katz says is also the founder of The California Breath Clinics and the developer of the TheraBreath line of premium oral care products. You can find TheraBreath products online and in retails stores across the country. To learn more visit, TheraBreath.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected