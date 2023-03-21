(WSYR-TV) — Get ready to knock some pins down at the Yellow Brick Road Casino & Sports Book. Matt Johnson talks about the YBR Casino’s upcoming knockout bowling events.

Matt Johnson is the general manager of the YBR Casino & Sports Book. This casino houses slots, table games, bowling, and much more. The upcoming knockout bowling events will give fans the opportunity to play against some of the Utica Comets and Syracuse Crunch players. Along with a jersey, fans will have a chance to win a grand prize for memorabilia from the Comets and Crunch.

The knockout bowling tournament with the Utica Comets will happen today, March 21, from 6 to 10 p.m. The knockout bowling tournament with the Crunch will happen March 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information about these upcoming events, visit YBRCasino.com.