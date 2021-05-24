Know The Signs & Symptoms of Strokes

Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and while many risk factors can’t be changed, knowing the symptoms can help to get treatment quickly.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month and when it comes to someone having a stroke, Stroke Program Manager at Upstate University Hospital, Josh Onyan says you need to think F.A.S.T. An easy way to remember signs and symptoms is through the acronym which stands for; Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call 911. Any of these signs can be an indication of a stroke.

In May it is important to raise awareness and understanding of what can prevent strokes. Onyan mentions that prevention is key and some preventable things you can manage are blood pressure and high cholesterol. If you are unsure of your baseline for either, Onyan says to contact your health care professional.

Over the years treatment for strokes has improved and in 2020 the time it took from the patient’s arrival to the hospital was 32 minutes. If you or someone is experiencing a stroke call 911 or seek emergency medical attention immediately.

For more information you can visit Upstate.edu/Stroke