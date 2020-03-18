KROCK DJ Finds Creative Way To Avoid Germs

Josh Grosvent co-hosts The Show On KROCK, and it’s well-known to his listeners that he hates germs and always takes steps to avoid them.
So during the Coronavirus crisis, he’s found a fun way to deal with his fear of germs. Obviously, Josh takes the virus very seriously but wanted to give his listeners – and all of us – a much needed laugh.
The Show On KROCK air from 6am to 10am weekdays on KROCK. Tune your radio dial to 100.9
