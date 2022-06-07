La Parilla on the Water, a fusion of Spanish and Italian cuisines, is participating in Oswego County Restaurant Week. The restaurant is owned by Brandon Lagoe and Ray Jock serves as the head chef, while the restaurant now lies on the Oswego River.

After moving from West Second Street to the water front, the business has found success in their “Mediterranean vibe.” Lagoe and Jock equipped the restaurant with plenty of different food and drink options to suit anyone.

During Restaurant Week, expect a free drink with the purchase of a discounted plate. The goal this week is to bring new customers into the establishment.

“It gives them an opportunity to maybe get a different taste at a discounted rate,” Lagoe says.

If you give La Parilla on the Water a shot, be sure to try out their Pub Riggies or a steak.