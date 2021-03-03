Lace Up For the Make It Happen Oswego 20K Race Series

Four great races in Oswego are once again teaming up to combine long-standing races that support local organizations within the community.

Series Committee Members Julie Chetney and Sue Witmer say that the “Make It Happen 20K Race Series” is a combination of the traditional 5K races of the Oswego County Autism Task Force, Oswego Little League 5K, Run For Your Health 5K and the Buc Boosters 5K.

It’s the first of its kind in Oswego County and kicks off on May 2nd. All runners and walkers are welcome. Registration will open soon. To learn more, visit MakeItHappenOswego.com.