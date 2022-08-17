(WSYR-TV) — Lot of things are happening at Laci’s Tapas Bar this year. Laci’s Tapas has reopened with new owners and continues the great Giveback tradition that previous owner Laura Serway started many years ago. This year’s winner is The Kara Fund, an organization that supports children and families struggling with life-threatening conditions.

Central New York local Mark MacDougall lost his daughter Kara to a quick-moving cancer when she was an upperclassman at ESM High School. Kara was a vibrant, giving soul who was always involved in community projects, usually as a leader. Kara was a 17-year-old foreign exchange student in Australia when she became sick.

During Kara’s battle with cancer and after her passing, the Syracuse community came together to support the MacDougall Family, who felt a strong need to pay it forward. The Kara Fund was created as a result.

The Kara Fund is made up of all volunteers, and over 90% of donations go to helping children and families.

Many of the organization’s directors and volunteers are Kara’s friends who are committed to keeping her spirit alive. Over the last 11 years, The Kara Fund has helped thousands of children and families in Central New York.

Laci’s Tapas let’s the community decide which charity organization gets to be featured at the event by holding a vote on social media. The Kara Fund had tremendous support and was able to take home the win.

The Laci’s Tapas Giveback Event is Thursday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. at Laci’s Tapas in Syracuse.

For more information on The Kara Fund, visit TheKaraFund.org.