(WSYR-TV) — Friday, October 27, 2023 is a big night at SUNY Oswego. The Lakers Men’s Hockey Team is gearing up for their annual Teal Game, to bring awareness to the fight against ovarian cancer.

Coach Ed Gosek lost his wife Mary to the disease in 2017. She really was a mom to the players over the years and they’ve kept her spirit alive with this Teal Game.

Watch Coach Ed Gosek talk about the importance of the game

The game is at the Stanley arena on the campus of SUNY Oswego. The Lakers hosting Hobart. The game starts at 7:00pm

Get more information at OswegoLakers.com.