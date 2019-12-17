Landmark Theatre Celebrates The Season With “It’s A Wonderful Life” Screening and Ugly Sweater Contest

Don your best ugly Christmas sweater and head to The Landmark Theatre for its annual screening of “It’s A Wonderful Life”. General manager, Michael Intaglietta says the screening is a go-to tradition and has an incredible meaning. “It’s a movie about the community’s appreciation for individuals and how individuals are important to that community. It’s a movie that’s meant to be watched in a group and not just in the background of your living room,” said Intaglietta.  

Prizes will be awarded for an ugly Christmas sweater contest including tickets to see the Blue Man Group in March. 

“It’s a Wonderful Life” will be screened at the Landmark Theatre at 7pm on Thursday, December 19th. For tickets and information visit LandmarkTheatre.org

