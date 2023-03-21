(WSYR-TV) — It has been 20 magical years since the Syracuse men’s basketball team captured its one and only national championship. Soon, Syracuse.com will debut a breakthrough documentary movie all about that championship squad. Mike Waters joins us on Bridge Street today to talk about his work on the upcoming documentary, “Will to Win.”

Mike Waters is a reporter for The Post-Standard/Syracuse Media Group. He has covered the Syracuse basketball program for the past thirty years. Both a reporter and an author, he has written four books and has earned awards from the Associated Press Sports Editors and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

“Will to Win” is a documentary about the 2003 Syracuse men’s basketball team’s rise to victory in the national championships and how they overcame their struggles.

The “Will to Win” screening will take place at the Landmark Theatre on March 29. For more information, go to the “Events” tab on their website, LandmarkTheatre.org.