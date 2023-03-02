(WSYR-TV) — This week’s SAMMY Showcase features Larry Hoyt, a folk musician. Larry Hoyt is the host of WAER-FM’s Sunday afternoon show, “Common Threads.” The radio show features a mix of folk and acoustic recordings by local artists and performers. Tonight, Hoyt will be inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame for his lifelong devotion and passion for CNY’s music scene.

Today, Hoyt talks about how his love for music bloomed and how it became an integral part of his life. He is joined by Judy and Jeff Stanton performing Hoyt’s original song “Let’s Go For a Ride.”

A limited number of tickets are available at the door to see Hoyt get inducted into the SAMMY Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame Induction Dinner is tonight, March 2, at Upstairs at the Dinosaur. Tickets are on sale for The Syracuse Area Music Awards for this Friday, March 3, at the Palace Theatre. Award show tickets are $25 and livestream tickets are $15. For more information, please visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com.