Last Chance to Purchase Tickets for CBA’s Annual Corvette Raffle

An idea that began 29 years ago has since helped one lucky winner walk away with a brand new corvette and provided opportunity’s for Christian Brother’s Academy students annually.

The 29th annual CBA Corvette Raffle was created by two board members back in 1991 and CBA Event Coordinator Ann Marie Mosley says their initial idea has since taken off within the Central New York Community.

“It began in 1991 … with this idea that this would be a fundraiser that would appeal to everyone, and it did,” she says.

The major fundraising event is not only a great opportunity for the community but it also helps the students too.

“This fundraiser does help us to free up some of the money from our operating budget to help with financial aid and scholarships,” she says. “So this way we can keep tuition affordable for all.”

The raffle starts annually at the Syracuse Nationals and Mosley says that tickets are sold through the new year. This year’s Corvette is a 2019 white ‘Stingray’ convertible model with adrenaline red interiors, she adds.

Today, (January 9) is the last day to get your tickets for the raffle. Tickets are $10 each, three for $20 or ten for $50. First prize gets the choice of the car or $40,000 cash. Winners will be announced on Friday, January 10 at 2:15pm and you don’t need to be present to win.

To purchase tickets online visit CBASyracuse.org.