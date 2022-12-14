(WSYR-TV) — For a few years now, Witty Wicks Candles and Gift Shop has hosted their Men’s Shopping Night as an incentive for people to come down and do that list minute shopping for that special someone in their lives.

Retain Manager Cassie McNeill, and Aubry Panek join Steve Infanti and Tim Fox on Bridge Street to talk about what the event is all about.

Talking Cursive, a woman and veteran owned local brewery will be at the event to let the event attendees taste test their beers while they shop.

Their annual Men’s Night will take place next Tuesday, December 20 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

After you make those purchases, Witty Wicks will send you out the door with a ready-wrapped gift that is “ready to just to go under the tree,” said McNeill.

