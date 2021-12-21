Last-Minute Gifts From Witty Wicks Candles and Gift Shop

Christmas is four days away and if you need last-minute gift ideas, Witty Wicks, in Township 5 in Camillus has you covered!

Witty Wicks Candles and Gift Shop sells candles, clothing, home decor, jewelry, a wide variety of accessories, and much more. Stop by today or head over to their online store to view their fall and everyday gifts. They’re located at Township Five in Camillus.

During this holiday week the store has alternative hours:

Today: 10am-7pm

Wed/Thurs: 10am-8pm

Friday: 10am-4pm

Christmas: Closed

Sunday: 11am-5pm

For more information on Witty Wicks products and to shop online, visit WittyWicks.com