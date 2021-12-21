Last-Minute Gifts From Witty Wicks Candles and Gift Shop

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Christmas is four days away and if you need last-minute gift ideas, Witty Wicks, in Township 5 in Camillus has you covered!

Witty Wicks Candles and Gift Shop sells candles, clothing, home decor, jewelry, a wide variety of accessories, and much more. Stop by today or head over to their online store to view their fall and everyday gifts. They’re located at Township Five in Camillus.

During this holiday week the store has alternative hours:

Today: 10am-7pm
Wed/Thurs: 10am-8pm
Friday: 10am-4pm
Christmas: Closed
Sunday: 11am-5pm

For more information on Witty Wicks products and to shop online, visit WittyWicks.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area