(WSYR-TV) — It’s officially that day so many of us experience – the day to fish through your closet and scramble to find a Halloween costume.

While it may seem like everyone else has a perfectly-planned costume, that still doesn’t mean all hope is lost for your own outfit. Personal stylist Allison Harrison has some tricks (and treats) up her sleeve for those of you who wait ’til the last minute to figure out how to dress up.

Allison shares the following tips:

Quick and inexpensive – Amazon / Target / Halloween store get some Halloween headbands and wear one with an all-black outfit (I did this last year for my daughter’s parade) good for an adult who wants to participate but does not want to go all out. Marley always wears a Halloween dress and headband so it is less effort to get ready at school and in my opinion is very fashionable. She always loves it and wears a real costume when trick or treating. Cat ears with black makeup on your nose If family / friends have a uniform for work, borrow that! Ex: scrubs, police, mailman etc. Can always be a sports fan and wear your favorite team’s jersey etc. Once when I was desperate in middle school I wore my pajamas, pigtails, and put fake freckles on my cheeks. It worked for getting candy!

