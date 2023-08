(WSYR-TV) — There are a great many cultural celebrations at the Fairgrounds, and this week, the Fair welcomes back the Latino Village, which opens on Sept. 1 and goes through the end of the Fair.

Latino Village Superintendent Elisa Morales and Organizer Fanny Villarreal gave us the rundown on the festivities for this weekend.

The Village will be located by the Youth Building near Gate 4 at the Fair.

Learn more at nysfair.ny.gov.