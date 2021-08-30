Law Enforcement Day At The NYS Fair

This time every year the New York State Police adds policing the New York State Fair to its list of responsibilities.

The New York State Fair honors law enforcement on Monday, August 30th. All active and retired law enforcement and corrections personnel who present a badge or picture ID from their department at the gate will enjoy free admission to the fair.

From parking to concert security, the State Police are helping cover the large venue to keep fairgoers safe. One of the most popular stops at the Fair includes the New York State Police Exhibit located between the Horticulture building and Midway, near Pizze Fritte. Troopers will have daily shows involving their canines and scuba team. Also, you can talk to one of their recruiters or Troopers to find what it takes to become one.