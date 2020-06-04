Interactive Maps

Law Enforcement & Local Protesters Come Together in CNY

An ongoing series of protests and riots against police brutality that began in Minnesota following the death of George Floyd, has since taken hold across the country. Communities in many states are protesting to fight for justice and racial equality, including right here in Central New York.

Even amid some of the anger and heartbreak, protesters and law enforcement officials have crossed lines to show solidarity and hope. In Auburn, New York, a peaceful protest drawing more than 200 people also drew the support of the Auburn Police Department.

And while there is still more work to do, Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler says that “…here in Auburn, for the last many years, we’ve been working with our community members to build bridges and start a dialogue so this is nothing new to us.”

It’s that relationship that led to some positivity and great bonding between both officers and community members. Butler says that he and his department have committed themselves to help fight for equality and his own efforts to walk with his community has helped keep an open line of communication among the peaceful protests.

“It’s starting a dialogue and it’s continuing the dialogue to move forward and it was an awesome opportunity for the community,” he says.

To learn more about the Auburn Police Department, you can find them on Facebook.

