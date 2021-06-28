Lawn Care Made Easy with New App, “Green Pal”

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The sun is shining which means the grass is growing and for many that means mowing the lawn this summer. 

If you’re looking to tackle the chore there’s a new app for that and it’s being called “the Uber for lawn care”. Green Pal makes it easy to search for the best lawn companies near you and get the job done.  On the app, you can compare prices, schedule, and pay online to get your lawn mowed in a snap.  

 To learn more and to make lawn mowing easy visit YourGreenPal.com and you can find them on social media. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area