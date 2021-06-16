Le Moyne College Summer Arts Institute Returns This Year

Summer fun is returning on Le Moyne’s campus this year.

They’re having an in-person art camp for kids who enjoy musical theatre, strings and creative writing. Registration is open for the summer sessions is open now.

Lead Instructor, Chelsea Lembo tells us kids will learn all about the arts. They are taking the proper COVID-19 precautions and will require masks and groups small.

Program Dates:

Theatre Program: July 5-16

Film Program: July 5-16

Creative Writing Program: July 5-9

Strings Program: July 19-23

Musical Theatre: July 26-30

For more information you can visit LeMoyne.edu/SummerInstitute.