(WSYR-TV) — It’s been a production three years in the making for the students at Le Moyne, but finally this weekend “The Madwoman of Chaillot” will take the stage at W. Carroll Coyne Center for the Performing Arts.

Isabella Contant, who plays Countess Aurelia, the Madwoman, and Aidan McKenna, who plays the president, joined Bridge Street Thursday to discuss the production.

Event Info :

Performances will take place in the W. Carroll Coyne Center for the Performing Arts at Le Moyne, dates and times:

Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4, 8pm

Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Ticket are $15 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $5 for students and can be purchased at Lemoyne.edu/vpa or by calling 315-445-4200.