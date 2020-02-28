Leap Into Blink Fitness On February 29th For An Exclusive Membership Deal

It’s an opportunity that happens once every four years and Blink Fitness is celebrating February 29th with their Leap Into Blink Fitness celebration. Area manager, J.J. Potrikus said this event is to encourage anyone who’s been wanting to check out Blink Fitness and its facilities to do so. “It’s going to be bright, sunny, gorgeous, and orange inside of Blink because we have a brand new orange membership for $10.” The orange membership will be available at both Blink Fitness locations for one day only, February 29th.

Each membership at Blink Fitness includes a session with one of their certified personal trainers. It’s an opportunity to learn more about exercises that will help members reach their fitness goals and learn how to properly use the equipment.

Leap Into Blink Fitness is happening Saturday, February 29th from 10am to 2pm at both locations, Blink Liverpool located on West Taft Road, and Blink Onondaga located on Onondaga Boulevard across from Western Lights. Enjoy a day of exercise plus prizes, food sampling from Wegmans, and their $10 orange membership deal. For more information visit BlinkFitness.com.