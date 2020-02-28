Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Leap Into Blink Fitness On February 29th For An Exclusive Membership Deal

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

It’s an opportunity that happens once every four years and Blink Fitness is celebrating February 29th with their Leap Into Blink Fitness celebration. Area manager, J.J. Potrikus said this event is to encourage anyone who’s been wanting to check out Blink Fitness and its facilities to do so. “It’s going to be bright, sunny, gorgeous, and orange inside of Blink because we have a brand new orange membership for $10.” The orange membership will be available at both Blink Fitness locations for one day only, February 29th.

Each membership at Blink Fitness includes a session with one of their certified personal trainers. It’s an opportunity to learn more about exercises that will help members reach their fitness goals and learn how to properly use the equipment.

Leap Into Blink Fitness is happening Saturday, February 29th from 10am to 2pm at both locations, Blink Liverpool located on West Taft Road, and Blink Onondaga located on Onondaga Boulevard across from Western Lights. Enjoy a day of exercise plus prizes, food sampling from Wegmans, and their $10 orange membership deal. For more information visit BlinkFitness.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected