(WSYR-TV) — Ever since Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills had his cardiac event last fall on national TV, CPR has jumped to the forefront of the nation’s mind.

That is because… CPR saves lives.

The American Heart Association is making CPR awareness and training its focus throughout the month of June. Kristy Smorol of AHA, and Meghan Whitmore of Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists, joined the show Friday to show the crew how CPR is done properly one people of all ages and sizes.

You can learn more about CPR and the American Heart Association at CPR.Heart.org.