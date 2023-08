(WSYR-TV) — This Saturday in Clinton Square you can celebrate Latino culture during the Syracuse Latino Festival.

From the music to the food there is something for the whole family. Fanny Villarreal, the founder and this year’s chair, joined Bridge Street Monday to discuss what the fest is bringing to the table this year.

The festival runs from noon to 9 p.m. in Clinton Square this Saturday. For more information, head to FestivalLatinoAmericanoSyracuse.com.