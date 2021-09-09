Learn To Box With Coach Joe Stray at Pastime Athletic Club

Syracuse Native Joe Stray discovered boxing as a teen and while he had a successful career in the ring, when the fighting stopped, a new career began. It’s Joe’s work with others that stands out today.

As head coach and owner of Joe’s Boxing at Pastime Athletic Club, Joe works with boxers young and old. Joe coaches in one hour time slots operating with traditional USA boxing. Joe has also built a reputation for building boxing and fitness programs across the country and right here in Syracuse.

“Boxing means many different things to many different people,” he says. “You can still be disciplined and find motivation in boxing that will draw a parallel to many other things.”

For teens Clover Weitsman and Jack Ide, boxing is a way to learn self defense, understand the fundamentals of the sport and gain confidence too.

“It’s taught me self defense and it’s a great workout as well,” Clover says. And Jack adds “You grow to love the sport once you’re used to it.”

Anytime of empowerment that will help them achieve their goals inside of the ring or outside of it, he says. “What you put into it, is what you’re going to get out.”

If you’d like to learn more about boxing with Joe, visit him online at CoachJoeBoxing.com. You can also find him on Instagram.