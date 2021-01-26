Learn To Make Pasta From Nonna Nerina in Italy

If you’ve always wanted to go to Italy but just can’t seem to get there, why not take a cooking class that will transport you there virtually?

Nestled in a village just outside of Rome, 85-year-old Nonna Nerina teaches people how to make homemade pasta. Nerina, alongside her granddaughter Chiara, Nonna Nerina teaches pasta enthusiasts from around the world via Zoom.

Their business began before the pandemic hit. Nonna Nerina and Chiara would welcome people into their home to learn to cook. When COVID-19 hit, they knew they had to find a creative way to continue teaching people to make pasta, and they did, online.

Classes are held with varying options and Chiara says that many people already have the ingredients they need in their own homes to participate. Signing up is easy and each class is approximately two hours long.

Let Italy come to you and learn to make your very own pasta with help from Nonna Nerina. Classes are available to book online and range in price. To learn more, visit NonnaLive.com.