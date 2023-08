(WSYR-TV) — There’s a lot to see and do at the fair, but there’s also a lot to learn, too. If you ever wanted to learn to play the drums, you can get a lesson on the fairgrounds.

John Heard is a master of the drums and teaches a hand drum workshop in the Van Robinson Pan-African Village. He showed Steve, Iris, and Erik how to get a rhythm going.

You can catch the John Heard drumming workshop every day at the fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Van Robinson Pan-African Village.