(WSYR-TV) — For years we have been told to not discuss politics nor religion, but one local organization is hoping the latter will unify Central New York.

‘Learning Together with our Neighbors’ aims to bring together members of the Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities.

They are holding a summit this weekend where “participants gain real knowledge of other traditions (and their own) by hearing the stories and convictions of those who believe differently. This increases our understanding and prepares us for deeper discussion, dialogue, and interaction.”

The theme of this year’s program is ‘The Way We Worship: How and Why.’ The day will include opportunities to explore the reasons why we worship and the ways in which worship is meaningful to their respective religions.