The Blues are coming back to downtown for a music and food festival on Memorial Day weekend. The entertainment that kicks off Saturday features Grammy Award Winner Joe Louis Walker headlining as part of the event.

The night includes music from the Devon Allman Project with special guests from the Allman Family Revival Tour including Luther Dickinson and G Love.

Blues Brews and BBQ comes to Clinton Square, Saturday May 28th from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Joe Louis Walker takes the stage at 7:45 p.m. Advance Tickets are $30. To get your tickets and for more information, visit BluesBrewsCNY.com.