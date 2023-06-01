(WSYR-TV) — The warm weather has been roaring in Central New York the last few days, and many of you are wondering how you can beat the heat. LEGOLAND New York Resort downstate opened up its new water playground over Memorial Day weekend and is ready for more LEGO lovers.

LEGOLAND PR Manager Matt Besterman joined the show with details.

Featuring waterslides, a 318-gallon water bucket, and the opportunity to build and race LEGO boats, the Water Playground will be the place to cool off this summer.

A changing area is provided so guests can quickly dry off and enjoy the rest of their day exploring the Park’s seven LEGO themed lands and can’t-miss attractions.

LEGOLAND New York’s 2023 season marks its first as a Certified Autism Center – joining LEGOLAND California and LEGOLAND Florida.

The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) trained all Resort staff in best practices in serving guests with autism and their families.

New this year, every ride has a posted Sensory Guide indicating any bright lights, loud sounds, or other features that guests might need to plan around. And as it has in the past, LEGOLAND New York offers a quiet room designed for children with varying sensory needs.

LEGOLAND New York Resort is located just 60 miles northwest of New York City.

This July 4, Red, White, and Boom! is back and bigger than ever with five nights of fireworks beginning June 30! Live music is also back with summer Saturdays in July and August.

Learn more at legoland.com/new-york.