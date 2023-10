(WSYR-TV) — This weekend you have your chance to see the most LEGO creations built by professional artists under one roof.

There will also be more than 50 tables filled with LEGO creations built by local fans and if you attend, you can build your own masterpiece.

Artists from all around the country will be on site to meet guests and answer questions.

BrickUniverse Syracuse will take place at the New York State Fairgrounds on October 28, 2023.

For more information visit BrickUniverseUSA.com.