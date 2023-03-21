(WSYR-TV) — Stretch your legs and get ready to walk to raise awareness for Lyme disease. Starting last year, Central New York’s Lyme Warriors gathered together to do the first ever Legs Against Lyme walk. This was led by Channel 9’s very own Nicole Sommavilla. This spring, they are bringing it back.

Nicole Sommavilla is a morning news anchor for NewsChannel 9. She is the chairman of the walk and speaks about her experience with Lyme disease and the importance of raising its awareness.

Last year’s walk was a smashing success – with around 200 people walking and raising nearly $15,000 for the cause. This year’s Legs Against Lyme Walk is set for May 13 at Long Branch Park at 10 a.m. For more information, visit CNYLymeAlliance.org.