Let CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery Help You Look Your Best

CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in East Syracuse wants to help you look your best this holiday season.

They’re offering many specials throughout November and December, including:

The CNY Beauty Team Injectable Kit is on sale for 40% off.

“Hot For The Holidays” Filler Special: purchase 3 syringes of filler and receive a $300 discount.

Give Back with ‘Toys for Tots’: Through December 20 th , bring in an unwrapped toy and receive 20% off all skincare products and all aesthetician treatments.

Special Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday deals, including 40% off SkinCeuticals kits.

Raffles with prizes valued over $1,000.

“We have so many deals that if you are trying to stay within budget, we can work with you” says Rosa Cannata, RPA at CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery. “Obviously this has been a really difficult year for many people, so why not come in and let us help you enhance your look and go into the new year feeling and looking your best.”

On December 1st, CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery is offering what they call ‘spectacular’ deals as part of National Day of Giving.

“The big takeaways for us on this day is that this is the only day of the year that you can get Botox for $11 a unit” says Kristyna Giancola, RPA at CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, who adds it typically costs $12 a unit.

“This is something you can pre-purchase for somebody else, you can get it for yourself” she says. “You don’t have to actually get the treatment on that date but $11 a unit is a pretty big deal for Botox. Also, on that day, we are having 10% off gift cards and we will wrap them up really cute for you, so you can give them to a friend or to yourself, under the tree, whatever you would like.”

Due to COVID-19, changes have been made to ensure the safety of both clients and staff at CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, including:

Reduced appointment volume and clinic hours

All staff are wearing masks, and patients are required to wear them also during a visit

Patients are required to come to appointments alone (unless they are a parent/guardian or caretaker)

Patients will have their temperatures taken when they arrived and screened for other symptoms

All patient rooms are deep cleaned between every patient visit, with the entire clinic being deep cleaned every day

Patients must have a credit card on file for balances due: no cash or checks are being accepted at this time

CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery is located at 5898 Bridge Street in East Syracuse. To learn more about how they might be able to help you — call (315) 663-0112 or click here to visit their website.