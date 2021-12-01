Let “Great House of Decor” Spruce Up Your Holiday Decorations

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

It may seem daunting to begin the process of putting up your holiday decorations, but the Owner of Great House of Decor, Natalie Greathouse, has a few tips to spruce up your home this holiday season. 

Natalie recommends choosing a color palette that compliments your preexisting furniture and decor. She also says that using decorations of different heights on the mantle will help draw attention to the fireplace.

Learn more about Natalie and how she can help you by visiting her online at GreatHouseofDecor.com or on Instagram @GreathouseofDecor and Facebook at Greathouse of Decor. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area