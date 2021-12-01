Let “Great House of Decor” Spruce Up Your Holiday Decorations

It may seem daunting to begin the process of putting up your holiday decorations, but the Owner of Great House of Decor, Natalie Greathouse, has a few tips to spruce up your home this holiday season.

Natalie recommends choosing a color palette that compliments your preexisting furniture and decor. She also says that using decorations of different heights on the mantle will help draw attention to the fireplace.

