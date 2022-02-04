Let Limp Lizard Roadside Cantina cater your big game party

Take your big game party to the next level with some delicious catering from Limp Lizard Roadside Cantina.

“We love doing the big games and stuff” Nick Ford tells Bridge Street from inside the North Syracuse restaurant. “We have our smoked wings, our pulled pork, brisket, ribs, all the good sides, anything everybody would want for a big game like that.”

To make it easy, Limp Lizard Roadside Cantina offers a variety of catering packages and Ford says their popular cornbread is standard with each one. Orders can be picked up or delivered. Food can be hot and ready to be served immediately or can be ready to reheat at a later time.

Ford encourages people to place their catering orders early, but says they are often able to accommodate last minute requests.

For more information, click here to visit Limp Lizard Roadside Cantina’s website or call the restaurant at (315) 299-4104.

“You want to enjoy your friends, family, whoever is over” adds Ford. “There’s no running around the kitchen. You get to just enjoy the game. Foods right in front of you. It’s all disposable. You throw it right out afterwards and all the mess and it’s easy clean-up it.”

Limp Lizard Roadside Cantina was also part of a great contest with Bridge Street. More than 600 people entered for a chance to win a game fest for ten, valued at $200. Congratulations to the winner: Patrice Scanlon of Syracuse.