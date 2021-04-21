Let The Curated Home Help You Clean Out Your Closet

Spring cleaning your closet can be a great way to usher in a new season and one local expert says that there are three steps everyone should take to help make the transition easier.

Editing, categorizing and executing a plan are some of the most important steps that Jessica Pirro says she uses when it comes to maximizing closet space. Cleaning out an entire closet and understanding your attachment to items versus what you actually wear can also have a big impact on your space.

Pirro also offers space-saving folding and hanging techniques, moving services and closet organization. She works with clients to help them make the most of their space regardless of its size.

To learn more about how Jessica can help you, visit her online at TheCuratedHomeByJess.com.