Syracuse Stage this week announced the shows that make up it’s 2022-2023 season, and theatergoers are excited by what’s coming.

How to Dance in Ohio kicks the season off, running from September 21 to October 9.

“It’s a brand-new world premiere musical based on the documentary of the same name” says Artistic Director Robert Hupp. “It’s a heartwarming courageous story. We’re thrilled to be doing this new musical about, it’s a story of seven autistic young adults and their preparations for going to their first spring dance. It’s an uplifting, heartwarming musical. We’re excited about it. It’s being produced at Syracuse Stage with the intent that it will move on to commercial life in New York, so it’s a great opportunity for everybody in Central New York to see a new musical, right as it’s being launched.”

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is next, with performances scheduled for November 25 to January 8. The show is being co-produced with the Syracuse University Department of Drama.

“Syracuse Stage has been in residence at the Syracuse University Department of Drama for 49 years” adds Hupp. “It’s an essential part of who we are. We love partnering with the Department of Drama for our holiday shows. There are 250 drama majors at Syracuse University. Many of them move on to great careers on Broadway and in film, and so being able to partner with the Department of Drama gives us the opportunity to bring great huge big musicals to life.”

The shows planned in 2023 include:

Clean/Espejos: Feb. 15 – March 5, 2023 (East Coast Premiere)

The lives of two women with vastly different life experiences intersect at a destination wedding in Cancún. Adriana is from a small town not far from the resort where she has worked her way up from maid to floor manager. Sarah, from Vancouver, is the sister of the bride and maid of honor and the self-acknowledged family screw up. A chance encounter during a torrential downpour leads each woman to confront her personal storm and to consider the possibility that, though isolated, she may not be as alone as she believes. Change is hard but possible and hope may be closer than it sometimes seems. An engaging and poignant bi-lingual theatrical experience, Clean/Espejos is performed in English and Spanish with supertitles in both languages.

Our Town” March 29 – April 16, 2023

“The life of a village against the life of the stars” is how Thornton Wilder described his heralded masterpiece Our Town. “It is an attempt,” he wrote, “to find a value above all price for the smallest events in our daily life.” He succeeded with this graceful and poetic play—a heartfelt call to cherish every unimportant moment we’re together and to embrace the true wonder and brevity of being alive. Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it? Whether in Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, at the turn of the 20th century, or Syracuse, New York, in 2023, Wilder’s enduring classic asks us to stop and ponder what truly matters, and to consider that for a great many of us the answers will be the same.

Tender Rain: May 3 – 21, 2023 (World Premiere)

“Rain is like sorrow. It exposes our roots.” In this elegiac drama, playwright Kyle Bass introduces Milton Millard, a white banker who lives in a small Southern city with Delores, his wife whom he can hardly see anymore and who endures a vague but nagging trepidation. They are a late-middle-aged childless couple lost in a fog of what cannot be undone. Is there a way forward for either of them? Can Ruthie Mimms, the Black woman who raised and protected Milton in childhood and beyond, rescue him once more? The momentary escape Milton finds in the arms of a younger woman will not spare him the reckoning he must face. Set in the 1950s, Tender Rain explores the complexities of race relations and how oppressive society’s pain, violence and suffering leaches insidiously into domestic lives and intimate relationships. A journey through a richly layered emotional landscape from the author of Possessing Harriet.

Clue: June 7 – 25, 2023

Farce meets murder mystery in this hilarious theatrical adaptation of the famed board game and 1985 motion picture. In a remote mansion not far from Washington, D.C., a mysterious and familiar cast of characters—Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum and Miss Scarlet—gather for a dinner party and an evening of murder. Does the sudden demise of their host, Mr. Boddy, have any connection to the ongoing hearings conducted by Senator Joseph McCarthy and the House of Un-American Activities Committee? It’s all fun and games until someone gets clobbered by a candlestick in the library. After that, it’s even more fun.

For more information about all the shows, plus the remaining ones this season (The Play That Goes Wrong and salt/city/blues), click here to visit the Syracuse Stage website, or call 315-443-3275.