Let Your Little Ones Explore and Play at the Children’s Museum of Oswego

If you’re looking for something to do with your little ones the Children’s Museum of Oswego is open.

With over 10,000 square feet and hands-on interactive exhibits, children can learn, create and play. The museum is approaching some sense of normalcy and allowing walk-ins with no reservation needed.

Director of Education and Operations Kathryn Watson tells us they are accepting birthday parties and field trips but still require all visitors over the age of two to wear a mask. Even amid the pandemic, the museum is still very hands-on, and Watson tells us they were well prepared for the pandemic because of their strict cleaning protocols. The CMOO is closed for a deep clean during the middle of the day and reopens after.

The Children’s Museum of Oswego is located at 7 West Bridge Street in Oswego on the corner of 1st Street in downtown Oswego. You can contact them at (315) 216-6387 or you can visit CMOO.org for more information.