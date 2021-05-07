Let’s Talk About Moms: One Local Advocate Weighs In

There’s no cookie-cutter definition when it comes to being a mom and there is always room to question how you’re doing. One local advocate knows all too well how hard being a parent can be and she’s made it a priority to help those in Central New York.

Christina Van Ditto Warter created Soul and Mind Evolution as a way to offer support and services to caregivers in the community. As an autism mom, she says she knows all too well, how important support can be for every family member. Through the evolution of her own organization, she has fielded many questions related to parenting, special needs and life in general, and she says that every question is important.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Christina is taking time to answer your questions. From the daily demands of being a mom, to finding the perfect way to say thank you this weekend. If you have a question for Christina, share them with us via email or on Facebook or reach out to her directly at souldandmindevolution.com.