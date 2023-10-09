(WSYR-TV) — It’s a favorite of many folks during spooky season, and believe it or not, ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Local thespians are taking the stage as part of the Great Northern Artists Collaborative. They joined Bridge Street Monday to talk about the production and their roles.

It all begins Friday, October 13th and 14th, and running again on October 20th and 21st at 8396 Morgan Road in Clay – all shows begin at 7 pm. Tickets are $20 for the front row, which includes a prop bag. General admission is $15.

You can purchase those tickets at Ticketor.com/gnac.

If you would like more information about the Great Northern Artists Collaborative, visit GreatNorthernArts.com.