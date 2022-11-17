(WSYR-TV) — It’s not every day that you find nationally-known products made right here in Central New York, but Liberty Tabletop is an exception to that. Liberty Tabletop is made in Sherrill in Oneida County, and it’s the only stainless steel flatware factory in the United States.

The company uses stainless steel that is 100% made in the USA, and they’re working to expand the business even further. Liberty Tabletop is continually looking for good people to work with them in the town of Sherrill, located in Oneida County.

They also sell other items made in the USA on their website, which is linked can be visited at LibertyTabletop.com.