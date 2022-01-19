Life Coach David Essel shares tips about dealing with grief

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

We want to send along our condolences to our friend, best-selling author and life coach David Essel.  His father Edward died over the weekend at home in Central Square… just a year after his mother Mary Pat passed away.

Ed Essel was 94 years old.  He served in the US Navy during World War II, worked many years at Syracuse University, and loved woodworking.  David joined us to talk about the process of grieving, and the shift from traditional funeral services to the more recent Celebrations of Life.  David says it took him nearly ten months for the loss of his Mom to settle to the point he could talk more easily about it.

David is currently working on a new book on grieving, and shares thoughts on how to ease the process after losing a loved one.  You can learn more and find his earlier books at DavidEssel.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area