Life Coach David Essel shares tips about dealing with grief

We want to send along our condolences to our friend, best-selling author and life coach David Essel. His father Edward died over the weekend at home in Central Square… just a year after his mother Mary Pat passed away.



Ed Essel was 94 years old. He served in the US Navy during World War II, worked many years at Syracuse University, and loved woodworking. David joined us to talk about the process of grieving, and the shift from traditional funeral services to the more recent Celebrations of Life. David says it took him nearly ten months for the loss of his Mom to settle to the point he could talk more easily about it.

David is currently working on a new book on grieving, and shares thoughts on how to ease the process after losing a loved one. You can learn more and find his earlier books at DavidEssel.com.