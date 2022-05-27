The tragic news over the last few days have left many to wonder what to do and where to turn. It’s a question that comes up a lot, whether it’s because of news coverage or bad news for friends and family. Best-selling author David Essel says that there are some simple ways that everyone can find some solace and help too. He also says that it’s important to note that navigating these topics and issues are not linear.

“Grieving is not a stationary thing, it’s an action step,” he says.

David knows all too well how important mental health matters are. He struggled with anxiety, depression and addiction for 30 years and his focus has been and continues to be on mental health, he says. For this reason alone, David and his team created a new program called ChooseMentalHealthMovement.org.

He says they are getting inundated with calls, and questions just like this and he says that it’s important first and foremost for anyone to get the conversation started.

“If you’re struggling. Reach out to us. Email me and I will personally write you back because we need to stand up and take action and get action into this, because we’re sitting on our hands, and complaining and gossiping is not changing anything that we’re going through,” he adds.

David has also begun certifying people to become life coaches because he says that becoming a life coach can be just as important when it comes to creating a small certified army to help people heal when we need it most.

The 30-hour certification can happen in person in Fort Myers, Florida or in July via Zoom. To learn more about the certification and to find out how David can help you, visit DavidEssel.com.